What is Sitter on Standby?
Sitter on Standby was created by teachers to utilize qualifications and expertise to provide excellent care for your family.
My name is Bryena Hood!
I am the owner and founder of Sitter on Standby.
My main career is teaching and I've done so for the last 5 years but I also put my expertise to use babysitting and tutoring over the summer and holiday breaks, as do many others.
The dream of this agency is that it will be a tool to connect our community of experts and other childcare professionals to the incredible families we serve daily!
We aim to help match local professionals to families in need of care. Teachers are perfect for the job; being highly qualified and trained in child safety, development, and engagement. We want to help local families like you and ensure children are in qualified and safe hands while supporting the staff in our community who often seek to find side-jobs.
Children are our top priority. While there can be no 100% guarantee we will find you a sitter, we have a wide network and would love to find the perfect fit for your family as requests come in.
If you're passionate about working with children, have a flexible schedule, and extensive experience in childcare we would absolutely love to meet you! Apply below with an attached resume.
