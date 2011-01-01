My name is Bryena Hood!

I am the owner and founder of Sitter on Standby.

My main career is teaching and I've done so for the last 5 years but I also put my expertise to use babysitting and tutoring over the summer and holiday breaks, as do many others.

The dream of this agency is that it will be a tool to connect our community of experts and other childcare professionals to the incredible families we serve daily!



